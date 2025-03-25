Share

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier suffered another major setback after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Super Eagles, who reignited their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Rwanda last Friday, were expected to secure another crucial win on Tuesday evening, March 25.

However, Eric Chelle’s men struggled to convert their chances, leaving their qualification hopes hanging in the balance.

Victor Osimhen’s Goal is Not Enough as Zimbabwe Stuns Nigeria Late

Despite dominating possession, Nigeria failed to make their attacking superiority count, missing several clear-cut chances.

READ ALSO:

Victor Osimhen finally put the Super Eagles ahead in the 73rd minute, heading home after a fine buildup involving Tolu Arokodare and Ola Aina.

But Zimbabwe silenced the home crowd with a dramatic last-minute equaliser in the 90th minute. Tawanda Chirewa broke through Nigeria’s defensive line unchallenged and slotted the ball past Stanley Nwabali, securing a vital point for the visitors.

Super Eagles Drop to Fourth in Group C Standings

The result leaves Nigeria in fourth place in Group C with seven points, one point behind Benin Republic and Lesotho.

South Africa currently leads the group with 13 points, increasing the pressure on the Super Eagles as they continue their struggle in the World Cup qualifiers.

Group C Standings (After Tuesday’s Matches):

1. South Africa – 13 points

2. Lesotho – 8 points

3. Benin Republic – 8 points

4. Nigeria – 7 points

5. Zimbabwe – 5 points

6. Rwanda – 4 points

With qualification hopes hanging by a thread, Nigeria must now win their remaining matches to stand a chance of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

