WCQ: Obi Lauds S’Eagles Despite Draw Against Zimbabwe

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their resilience and sportsmanship in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe.

Obi, who travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to witness the match firsthand, praised the Nigerian team for their dedication and fighting spirit.

According to him, while the Super Eagles did not secure the win, their determination and sportsmanship won the hearts of Nigerians.

He wrote, “Yesterday, I travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, where I joined a host of other sport-enthusiastic Nigerians to support The Super Eagles as they played the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their sixth match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.

“As usual, our team demonstrated the true Nigerian spirit of strength, resilience and dedication on the field of play. Football, and indeed sports, has remained a strong unifying factor for our nation battling with disunity.

“While we may not have clinched the victory on the field of play, our dear players have, again, won our hearts with their obvious display of sportsmanship.

“I sincerely appreciate our dear national football team and, indeed, everyone whose efforts and sacrifices got us far in this journey. Our labours were not in vain,” he wrote.

