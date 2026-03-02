WCO: Customs Advocates Impact-Driven Communication Reform

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has showcased its impact-focused reform communication model at the 17th Session of the Capacity Building Committee of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) held at its headquarters in Brussels.

Speaking at the session, the National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller of Customs Abdullahi Maiwada, delivered a presentation titled “Communicating the Results of Capacity-Building Initiatives More Effectively: Nigeria Customs Service Experience and Lessons Learned.”

In his address to delegates from member administrations, Maiwada explained that the NCS, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi MFR, who doubles as the Chairperson of the WCO Council, had deliberately transitioned from routine activity reporting to evidence-based storytelling that clearly demonstrates reform outcomes and measurable impact.

“The Service’s reform communication framework is structured around three core pillars: institutional capacity building, human resource development, and stake- holder capacity engagement, ensuring that reforms are not only implemented but clearly understood and trusted,” Maiwada noted.

Using the Time Release Study (TRS) as a case study, he highlighted how the Service adopted transparent data presentation tools, includ- ing infographics, to demonstrate that a significant proportion of cargo clearance delays were attributable to systemic idle time rather than inspection procedures.

According to him, “this approach shifted the narrative from defensive explanations to performance benchmarking, strengthening shared accountability across the trade ecosystem.”

On the Advance Ruling programme, Maiwada disclosed that 83 Advance Rulings were issued in 2025, while registered accounts grew from 60 in December 2024 to 173 in December 2025, reflecting a 188.3 per cent increase in stakeholder participation.

He further stated that the initiative accounted for 2.9 per cent of total revenue from goods valued at N240.89 billion in 2025, reinforcing the role of structured communi- cation in promoting predictability and voluntary compliance.

Highlighting progress under the Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) Programme, he revealed that about 120 Companies have received full AEO certification.

Additionally, 3,270 officers were trained nationwide as AEO Champions to sustain implementation and deepen stakeholder engagement. He referenced the deployment of the indigenous Unified Customs Management System, called B’Odogwu, as a milestone in digital transformation, supported by continuous sensitisation and user engagement.