WCO Council Elects Nigeria Customs Boss As Chairperson

Two years after his appointment as Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has been elected Chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Council, the highest decision-making body in global customs administration.

The election took place during the concluding session of the 145th/146th WCO Council Meetings held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the WCO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

Adeniyi succeeds Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service, becoming the first Nigerian to hold this prestigious office since the WCO’s establishment.

As Chairperson, Adeniyi will provide strategic leadership to the WCO Policy Commission, guiding the global customs agenda and facilitating high-level discussions on trade facilitation, revenue optimisation, security, cross-border cooperation, and digital transformation.

He will also work closely with the WCO Secretary-General, Mr. Ian Saunders, and the WCO Secretariat to ensure the effective implementation of the organisation’s 2025–2028 Strategic Plan. His tenure is expected to champion inclusivity, capacity development, and sustainability in customs operations, particularly in developing countries.

Reacting to his election, Adeniyi expressed deep appreciation to Council members for the confidence reposed in him, describing the moment as both humbling and historic for Nigeria and the African customs community at large.

“This honour is not mine alone. It reflects the collective progress of the Nigeria Customs Service and the transformative agenda we have pursued over the past two years,” he said.

“As Chairperson, I pledge to uphold the core values of the WCO, while promoting innovation, equity, and deeper collaboration among member states in response to the complex realities of global trade.

“We are entering a critical phase in the evolution of global commerce where customs must balance facilitation with enforcement, transparency with innovation, and sovereignty with cooperation.”

Adeniyi pledged unwavering support for the WCO’s modernisation efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to the successful implementation of its strategic blueprint. He also acknowledged the exemplary leadership of his predecessor, Edward Kieswetter, whose stewardship, he said, provided a solid foundation for future reforms.

The WCO Council, established under the Convention on the Establishment of a Customs Co-operation Council, serves as the supreme governing body of the WCO. It oversees the uniformity, modernisation, and application of global best practices among the organisation’s 185 member administrations.

In his new role, Adeniyi will also serve as the WCO’s diplomatic representative at major international fora, fostering relationships with key partners including the Private Sector Consultative Group (PSCG), donor agencies, and multilateral trade institutions.

In a symbolic gesture following the council session, the South African flag was ceremonially lowered, and the Nigerian flag was hoisted at the WCO headquarters—an act that was met with applause from delegates, highlighting Nigeria’s growing stature in global customs affairs and marking a historic moment for the continent.

Under Adeniyi’s chairmanship, Nigeria is poised to shape customs reform conversations across the Global South, with a focus on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation, combating illicit trade, and leveraging technology for efficient border management.