Following growing concerns over immigration policies, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) has reportedly considered moving some of its 2026 World Cup matches from the United States (US) to Canada.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the development followed the travel ban of no fewer than 40 countries to the US, which leaves delegations struggling to secure entry.

Recall that the latest visa restrictions have sparked criticism from human rights organisations, football fans, support staff and the media as the restrictions will leave the players to compete in almost-empty stadiums.

Amid the development, serious questions have been raised about FIFA’s commitment to its pledge and values, especially those emphasising ‘access and non-discrimination’ and its stated commitment to inclusion and human rights.

FIFA risks contradicting its principle, which says, “Ensure that the principles of anti-discrimination, diversity, accessibility and inclusion, and human rights for all are protected and promoted”

The US plays the role of generating adequate finance; however, Canada is now seen as a reasonable host, as it offers logical capabilities, political neutrality and cultural indifference.