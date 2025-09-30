WCD: Wider Use Of Family Planning Can Improve Quality Of Life, Says Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government has said a wider use of family planning products will improve the quality of life of residents. At a press conference yesterday to mark the 2025 World Contraception Day, Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, said the state would continue to expand access to contraceptives in both public and private facilities.

According to her, Lagos records a fertility rate of 3.2 per cent, lower than many other states but still high, and stressed that wider use of family planning would improve the quality of life of residents. She said the modern contraceptive prevalence rate in Lagos stands at 30.7 per cent, one of the highest in the country, though more investment and partnerships are still needed.

Ogunyemi said the government has taken steps to strengthen services, including keeping a minimum three-month stock of contraceptives, training providers in about 350 public facilities, and introducing a family planning budget line. She also listed new initiatives such as the rollout of self-injectable contraceptives (DMPA-SC) and postpartum family planning, which allows women to access counselling during pregnancy and contraception immediately after childbirth.

The governor’s aide added that myths and stigma remain a challenge, and called for open conversations in schools, workplaces and communities to help residents make informed choices. Ogunyemi urged stakeholders to continue promoting family planning as a way to reduce maternal and infant deaths, prevent unsafe abortions and ease the economic pressure on households. She reminded residents that family planning services are free in all state facilities.