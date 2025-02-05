WCD: Foundation, African First Ladies Gives 194 Oncology Scholarships To African Doctors

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 World Cancer Day (WCD) celebration, the Merck Foundation, First Ladies and Ministries of Health in Africa have provided 194 scholarships to African doctors from 32 countries to undergo Oncology training.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, is making history in Africa by training the First African Oncologists and First Cancer Care Teams in Countries such as Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, Burundi, Malawi, Niger, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.

The CEO of Merck Foundation, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej notes that through their Cancer Access Programme, Merck Foundation was building quality and equitable cancer care capacity in Africa.

She said: “At Merck Foundation, we mark World Cancer Day not just as a single day, but as our continued commitment to transform and advance cancer care in Africa.

“Together with my dear sisters, Africa’s First Ladies, we have enhanced the cancer care capacity in the continent by providing 194 scholarships to young

African doctors from 32 countries, significantly increase the number of oncologists in Africa.

“We are making history together by providing these important scholarships for the first oncologists and /or the first cancer care teams in many countries across Africa.”

In total, Merck Foundation has provided more than 2100 scholarships to doctors from over 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialities.

The clinical oncology training has been conducted in India, Egypt and Kenya.

Additionally, Merck Foundation also provides scholarships for 2 years online PG Diploma in Cancer and Clinical Oncology, 01 years online PG Diploma in Medical Oncology and 1 year online PG Diploma in Pain Management from reputed Universities in the UK like the University of South Wales, the University of Buckingham, Queen Mary University of London, and Cardiff University.

Merck Foundation is establishing Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many African countries by providing scholarships for clinical training in Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Pediatrics Oncology, Gynecology Oncology, Breast Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Orthopaedic Oncology, Palliative Care, Pathology Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Research in Oncology, Surgical Oncology – Genital Urinary System, Advanced Cytopathology Training, Interventional Radiology, Radiation Technician, Laboratory Technician, Oncology Nursing.

“In several of these countries, there wasn’t even a single oncologist. We are proud to be making history in Africa by training the first oncologists and establishing the first cancer care teams in nations such as The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, and Niger.

“Merck Foundation remains committed to transforming the landscape of cancer care across the continent and leading Africa toward a healthier future,” Dr Kelej added

Quoting World Health Organisation (WHO) data, the renowned philanthropist lamented that Africa records around 1.1 million new cases of cancer, resulting in up to 700,000 deaths, every year This makes the mortality rate of cancer patients in Africa very high as compared to the rest of the world

She said, “One of the key reasons is the late diagnosis of the disease. Therefore, these scholarships are very important.”

Merck Foundation has created awareness materials including awareness leaflets and videos on Cancer Prevention and Early Detection.

Merck Foundation Alumni from Malawi, Dr Chifundo Kajombo noted that “I am privileged to be awarded a scholarship by Merck Foundation to pursue the Surgical Oncology fellowship training programme at Tata Memorial Hospital, India.

“I managed to advance from basic surgical oncology principles to the advanced level. This has helped me improve my understanding of cancer and operative principles.

“Since returning back home, I have managed to change the structure of how our breast clinic runs and modified it to incorporate a number of new things that we probably could not have possibly included.

“I am so proud to share that I have just been awarded the Best Surgeon for 2023 in Malawi. I would not have achieved this feat without Merck Foundation’s scholarship. I am very thankful.”

Share

Please follow and like us: