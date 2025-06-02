WCD: Cleric Urges Journalists To Be Communicators Of Hope

Share

The Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Rev. Felix Femi Ajakaye, has called on media practitioners to harness the profession in a positive way in tackling unrest in the land.

The cleric highlighted the significance of communication in human environment, stressing the needs for wordd of hope that can dismantle fear and despair for peaceful coexistence.

Ajakaye gave the submission in Ado-Ekiti yesterday to commemorate the 59th Communication week at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral. The theme of this year’s celebration is: “Share with Gentleness the Hope that is in Your Hearts”.

The Catholic Bishop also called on President Bola Tinubu to deploy more actions in his third year of administration rather than words.

Bishop Ajakaye also condemned the politics of blame games, saying politicians should shun such act in the interest of the nation.

