WCCIMA , BOI launch N10bn glo GLOW Fund to empower women entrepreneurs in Nigeria

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (WCCIMA), in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BOI), has launched the N10 billion GLOW (Guaranteed Loans for Women) Fund, a game-changing initiative aimed at enhancing access to finance for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the commemoration of International Women’s Day, jointly organized by BOI and WCCIMA in Lagos under the theme ‘Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Unlocking Sector-Focused Financing Solutions.’

Backed by a 75% loan guarantee, this initiative significantly reduces financial risk and makes capital more accessible to women entrepreneurs, addressing one of the most persistent challenges they face. The fund offers flexible loan terms, single digit interest rates and flexible collateral requirements, ensuring that more women can scale their businesses with ease. In addition to financial support, GLOW provides a robust ecosystem of business development services, including capacity-building, equipping women entrepreneurs with the skills and resources needed to thrive.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BOI, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to gender-focused financial inclusion, highlighting the role of women entrepreneurs in economic growth.

He emphasized that women entrepreneurs drive innovation, create jobs, and strengthen communities, yet financing remains one of their biggest challenges. He noted that the goal of the initiative is to listen, demystify financing processes, and build a strong network that fosters sustainable growth.

Additionally, Dr. Olusi highlighted the bank’s broader financing strategy, which includes a $50 million partial risk guarantee partnership with the African Guarantee Fund to support women-owned MSMEs, as well as a $2 million investment into a female-led investment firm.

The Director General of WCCIMA, Weyinmi Eribo, stressed the urgent need for sector-focused financing for women, citing the significant funding gap that continues to hinder their business growth. She noted that women entrepreneurs account for over 40% of Nigeria’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), yet many remain excluded from mainstream financing due to systemic barriers. She further pointed out that the financing gap for women-owned businesses stands at over $42 billion, representing a missed opportunity for national economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Eribo commended BOI for launching the GLOW Fund and acknowledged the efforts of the bank’s Gender Desk team in addressing long-standing financial challenges faced by women-led businesses. She reiterated WCCIMA’s commitment to ensuring that the fund translates into measurable impact for female entrepreneurs, preparing them for export opportunities under AfCFTA and fostering inclusive economic growth.

