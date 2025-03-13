WC Qualifiers: We Must Avoid Another Heartbreak, Osimhen Warns Eagles

Share

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has said they must avoid another heartbreak in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month, as they fight to keep their hopes alive after a poor start.

Nigeria face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in mustwin encounters after failing to secure a victory in their first four games of the qualifiers.

They currently sit fifth in a six-team group with three points—four behind leaders Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin Republic.

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, Osimhen, who was part of the Eagles squad that failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, said he was as desperate as every other player to be at the tournament.

“It’s a dream of every footballer to play at the World Cup, and with our situation in the group, I am desperate, like other players, to make it to the 2026 tournament,” Osimhen said.

The 2023 African Footballer of the Year missed Nigeria’s first four qualifiers due to injury, watching from the sidelines as the team managed just three draws in Group C.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

