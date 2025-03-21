WC Qualifier: Jemima Osunde Clarifies Relationship With Arokodare

Share

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has taken to her social media page to clarify her relationship with new Super Eagles striker, Tolu Arokodare.

New Telegraph reports that there were speculations that the duo were a couple after the actress expressed happiness over the Genk striker’s maiden invitation to the Nigerian national team.

It would be recalled that Arokodare was among the 23 players invited by new Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle for the World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Reacting via her X handle on Thursday, an excited Osunde wrote, “My family member is playing for Nigeria! As in, he’s really one of the 23 Super Eagles this season.

“What a life! I’m about to be a menace, it’s TEA time babyyyyyy.”

Her post sparked speculation that she was married to the Genk star, Tolu Arokodare.

In another post, she clarified that Arokodare is not her husband but a friend turned family member.

She wrote, “He’s not my husband, he’s my friend that’s basically become family. I am so so proud of him and his journey so far.

“I pray for him and for the entire team to make us all proud!

“Giving them all my love and support as you should too! Team Naija.”

