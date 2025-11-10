The Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up for their crucial CAF World Cup Play-Off match against Gabon, with their camp in Rabat buzzing with activity as players and officials begin to arrive ahead of the highly anticipated match on Thursday.

Coach Eric Sékou Chelle and his technical team welcomed the squad to their hotel, Rive Hotel in Rabat, where they are preparing for the Four-Nation African Play-Off.

The early arrivals yesterday included players from Fulham—Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze—who were soon joined by Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare, Turkey-based defender Wilfred Ndidi and forward Olakunle Olusegun.

The camp was further energised with the late arrivals of Moses Simon and defensive players, including team captain William Troost-Ekong, as well as Benjamin Fredericks and Chidozie Awaziem, who were the last two expected late last night.

READ ALSO:

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has indicated that by today, most of the remaining invited players are expected to join the squad, allowing the Super Eagles to commence their training sessions in preparation for the semi-final clash against Gabon. Training will kick off this evening, followed by an official training at the match venue on Wednesday.

“We are expecting a full house of the invited players by tomorrow (today), and training will begin Monday evening,” an official of the team told our correspondent last night.

In the other semi-final match, Cameroon will face the Democratic Republic of Congo, with both winners vying for Africa’s single spot in the Intercontinental Playoffs in Mexico next year at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan on Sunday evening.

Super Eagles Players That Are Already In Camp: Calvin Bassey; Alex Iwobi; Samuel Chukwueze; Tolu Arokodare; Olakunle Olusegun; Wilfred Ndidi; Moses Simon; William Troost-Ekong; Benjamin Fredericks; Chidozie Awaziem