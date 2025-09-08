WC 2026: Memphis Becomes Netherlands’ All-Time Highest Scorer In Win Against Lithuania

Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time leading scorer with two goals in their World Cup qualifier against Lithuania. The 31-year-old, who plays for Brazilian side Corinthians, opened the scoring by turning in Cody Gakpo’s cross for his record 51st international goal.

He then scored the winner, a powerful header from Denzel Dumfries’ cross, for his 52nd goal in his 104th cap. His former Oranje teammate Robin van Persie scored 50, the previous record, in 102 games between 2005 and 2017. Depay played for PSV, Manchester United, Lyon, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid before moving to Brazil last year.

He made his Netherlands debut in 2013 against Turkey and scored his first goal against Australia at the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil. The Netherlands are top of Group G on 10 points from four games after the win in Kaunas. Lithuania, who had come from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 at half-time, are the lowestranked team in FIFA’s world rankings (143rd) ever to score against the Dutch.