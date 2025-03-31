WC 2026: High-Pressure Super Eagles

Share

Missing in action for two consecutive editions of the FIFA World Cup sounds unimaginable; but that is the lot of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, rated the fifth best team in the globe 31 years ago and unable to win more than once in six outings on the way to the USA-CanadaMexico 2026.

With seven points from six matches, in a group that includes Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Benin Republic and South Africa, the Nigerians must win all their remaining four matches, hoping that Bafana Bafana will falter along the line.

That is the only way to earn a ticket to the football showpiece event. The South Africans sit pretty on top of Group C, with 13 points. Rwanda and Benin Republic follow with eight points each. Bottom placed Zimbabwe have four points, two less than Lesotho.

The Warriors, even with the fewest points, boast of forcing the Eagles to a 1-1 draw in Uyo last week. Strangely, the three-time African champions are yet to win at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, their home ground.

They drew 1-1 with Lesotho and did no better against South Africa. In other results, Benin beat them 2-1 in Abidjan, a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe away and a lone victory over Rwanda in Kigali tell the disappointing story. It is a tale of disaster. Three coaches in six games and things are not looking up.

Incidentally, this is a team that parades the current African Footballer of the Year (2024), Ademola Lookman, African Footballer of the Year 2023, Victor Osimhen and Player of the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 African Nations Cup, William Troost Ekong.

The problem is across the board. There is no player from the local league given an active role. The coaches have their eyes overseas and this is not working against African players.

The other teams in the group have tapped from their talents at home. Group leaders, South Africa, have a core bunch of talents who play together on home soil and understand themselves. Going for Euro bred stars has not helped with team focus.

Those who grew up overseas may not really understand that football is the opium of Nigerians. It is more honourable to die playing for compatriots than winning the UEFA Champions League. That is the mentality of home fans. The present bunch of Eagles has not shown enough commitment. Going to the World Cup is not a stroll in the pack.

In the past, it was unthinkable that Benin Republic would defeat Nigeria. In the years of Emmanuel Okala, Adokiye Amiesimaka, Segun Odegbami and Christian Chukwu, our West African neighbours were always decimated. Victor Osimhen stands out from the others.

It was in his first appearance that the Eagles won for the first time in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. His brace downed the Amavubi in Kigali. Osimhen scored again in Uyo, when all hope was lost and the moment the striker was pulled out, the team crumbled, leading to Zimbabwe’s equaliser.

The poor results in Uyo should cause the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to think of an alternative venue. Sadly, there is none.

The two multi-billion naira national stadiums are in a terrible state. All the dollars spent to build the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, have gone down the drain. Likewise the Sportscity in Lagos is nothing to write about.

While we hold the players responsible for the inability to deliver, the NFF must also act. Does the team have an experienced psychologist to remind them of the virtue in their World Cup appearance? To play for the Super Eagles is a thing of pride and the prize is great. As citizens bewail the harsh economy and leadership downturn, the only communicable national joy is football.

Playing not to amass valuable points is like adding salt to injury. Nigerians need a relief that political palliatives cannot give. The ‘beautiful game’ cures such malady. Once again, fans have been forced to perm four from four, like Fixed Odd pool stakers.

Those who believe God is a Nigerian are praying. They want South Africa to take the lowly place of the Eagles by losing and drawing some of their remaining games. It does appear that Bafana will bedevil themselves.

They face three pints deduction from FIFA for fielding Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho after the Mamelodi Sundowns’ player had received yellow cards in previous games against Benin Republic and Zimbabwe, respectively.

But the God of football is not crazy. Reward comes with hard work. The Eagles have nothing to offer beyond Osimhen. The moment they drop the air and give it their all, change will come.

Renewed Hope is a political slogan, what will work is hope restored. The Super Eagles are a big brand. This is the time for our players to die (figuratively of course) for a ticket. General Yakubu Gowon had cause to disband the national team in 1973. It could be worse if change does not begin as from September when the Rwandans return for the second leg.

No star-studded team breaks hearts in millions and gets medals of honour. This is the time that the present crop of Eagles must show why the late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu was right to have changed their name to ‘Super’ from their previous ‘Green’. Nigerians have a right to be happy through football, away from politics which has become a source of perennial sorrow.

