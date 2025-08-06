WBW: Osun Govt Sensitises Nursing Mothers On Importance Of Exclusive Breastfeeding

As part of the global celebration of World Breastfeeding Week 2025, Osun State has launched an intensive campaign to promote exclusive breastfeeding in the state.

The initiative aims to raise awareness on the importance of breastfeeding for the health and development of infants and to encourage mothers to adopt exclusive breastfeeding practices for the first six months of their babies’ lives.

At an enlightenment programme organised by the Osun State Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment held in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, on Wednesday, nursing mothers, women advocates, and healthcare professionals collectively highlighted the importance of exclusive breastfeeding and its long-term benefits to both mother and child.

Speaking, the state Commissioner for information and public engagement, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, asserted the importance of breastfeeding in providing essential nutrients and protection against common childhood illnesses.

Alimi said the State Government is committed to promoting exclusive breastfeeding to reduce infant and child mortality in the state.

He said, “Breastfeeding strengthens a baby’s immune system, making them more resistant to infections such as diarrhoea, respiratory illnesses, and ear infections,” he said. “It also offers natural protection against many childhood diseases.”

Echoing similar views, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Prof. Ademola Adeleke, stated that the Osun State Government under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has taken the lead in promoting breastfeeding awareness across the state, supporting policies and programmes that empower mothers and protect child health.

Prof. Adeleke said, “Breast milk provides a safe, clean, and nutrient-filled formula that protects babies against many common childhood illnesses.”

The Nutrition Officer for Osun State, Mrs Popoola Rasheedat Oluwakemi, said that for a healthy nation, there is a need to develop healthy children.

Oluwakemi further opined that the benefits of breastfeeding extend far beyond nourishment, contributing to sustainable development in health, nutrition, and social well-being.

“I will join my voice together with other colleagues and the whole world in celebrating World Breastfeeding Week. Even though breastfeeding is supposed to be celebrated every day because of its importance, it is being highlighted from the first to the seventh of every August. It is going to be a special day.

“Now, breastfeeding, as we all know, is very key. It’s very important because for a healthy nation, we need to develop healthy children. A baby that is well fed would have the tendency to have good cognitive brain development, bone development, and everything that has to do with growing up well.

“The baby is going to be healthy. The mother is going to be healthy. The father himself will not have to spend money on breast milk substitutes, thereby saving money that is supposed to be spent on those artificial foods for other older children”.