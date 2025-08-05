WBW: Exclusive Breastfeeding Rate Hits 57.4% In Lagos

As Lagos joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2025 World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), the Lagos State Government has announced a significant milestone in child nutrition: the exclusive breastfeeding rate has risen to 57.4 per cent, surpassing the global benchmark of 50 per cent.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi, during a press briefing to officially flag off the 2025 WBW. She, however, noted concerns over the low rate 14 per cent of early initiation of breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, a critical window for neonatal health.

Dr. Ogunyemi attributed the low early initiation rate to gaps in service delivery, misinformation, and the continued use of prelacteal feeds such as glucose water and infant formula. “When babies miss out on colostrum, which is rich in antibodies, their immunity is compromised from the start,” she said, adding that midwives and birth attendants are now being trained to improve early initiation practices.

Highlighting this year’s theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” she stressed the importance of long-term, systemic support for nursing mothers, particularly working women. “We are focused not just on promoting breastfeeding but on ensuring that mothers have the social, institutional, and workplace support they need,” she stated.

Describing breastfeeding as one of the most effective child survival strategies, Dr. Ogunyemi emphasised its broader benefits. “This is not just a maternal health issue; it is a public health, economic, and developmental concern,” she said, urging increased investment in Maternal, Infant, and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN).

She also noted that the Lagos State Government has institutionalised six months of maternity leave and two weeks of paternity leave for the first two deliveries across all public institutions. “This forward-thinking policy enables families to prioritise breastfeeding during the crucial first six months. We urge private employers to adopt this standard,” she added.

Earlier, the Director of Family Health and Nutrition at the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Folashade Oludara, described breastfeeding as the most economical and effective food source for infants, particularly in the face of current economic challenges. “Now more than ever, mothers should embrace exclusive breastfeeding. It is free, readily available, and has no adverse side effects. Contrary to myths, it doesn’t cause saggy breasts,” she said.

In her goodwill message, the Founder of the Child Health Advocacy Initiative (CHAI) and UN Nutrition Champion to Nigeria, Dr. (Mrs.) Lola Alonge, applauded Lagos for pioneering the six-month paid maternity leave and two-week paternity leave policy. “Lagos led this policy over a decade ago, and only about nine other states have followed suit. It’s commendable,” she said.

Dr. Alonge also urged the private sector to implement similar policies, noting that private organisations employ more women than the government. “Until they offer six-month paid maternity leave, our breastfeeding targets will remain unmet,” she said, while advocating for the establishment of breastmilk banks in Nigeria.