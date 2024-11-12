WBF President To Storm Port Harcourt For World Title

Share

The President of the World Boxing Federation, Howard Goldberg, has confirmed that he will be present when Taiwo Agbaje takes on Loren Japhet of Tanzania for the vacant WBF Featherweight world title on December 7 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

In a video message to the promoter, Goldberg said he was thrilled that such a massive event is billed for Port Harcourt. “Very exciting news that we have a world title fight coming up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in Nigeria on December 7 and we place great emphasis on the importance of this fight, the magnitude of this fight,” he said.

The President of one of the top ten boxing sanctioning bodies in the world went on to disclose the importance of the upcoming show tagged Simplified ‘Rumble in Rivers for Champions’ when he shelved an earlier planned trip elsewhere to be in Port Harcourt.

Share

Please follow and like us: