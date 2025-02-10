WBC-ABU: Nigeria Boxers Dominate, Qualify For World Cup

Share

It was Nigeria all through at the finals of the maiden edition of the WBC-ABU Amateur Boxing Championship organised by Yucateco Boxing Promotion with boxers from the home country winning 10 of the finals contested at the Molade Okoya Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

There were finals contested for in the men’s 52kg, 56kg, 60kg, 64kg, 69kg, 75kg and 81kg while the women engaged themselves in the 51kg, 54kg, 57kg and 60kg respectively.

Faruk Oshikoya defeated Samuel Dahunsi in the 52kg while it was Quam Musefiu got the hold against Mayowa Gbadeyan in the 56kg and Riliwan Salawu got the better of Shakur Mugambe of Uganda in the 60kg category.

In the female category, Pauline Asogba of the Benin Republic was the winner against Brenda Maduwa of Uganda in the only bout won by a foreigner.

