W’bank Warns Developing Countries

The World Bank has warned that developing countries are entering one of their most precarious periods in decades, despite signs that global financial conditions have begun to ease.

New data from the Bank’s International Debt Report reveal a stark reality behind the warning: between 2022 and 2024, low- and middle-income countries paid out a net $741 billion more in debt service than they received in new financing, the largest such outflow in at least half a century.

The human consequence is severe. In the 22 most heavily indebted countries, 56 per cent of the population cannot afford a minimum daily diet, a proportion that rises to nearly two-thirds in the poorest IDA-eligible nations. Indermit Gill, World Bank Chief Economist, cautioned governments not to mistake temporary financial easing for safety.

He said: “Global financial conditions might be improving, but developing countries should not deceive themselves: they are not out of danger.”

According to him, debt is still accumulating “in new and pernicious ways,” and governments must use the current breathing space to stabilise public finances rather than rushing back to costly borrowing.

While global interest rates softened in 2024 and bond markets reopened, the relief is fragile. Developing countries were able to issue Eurobonds again, but at punishing rates averaging around 10 per cent, nearly double pre-2020 levels. Bond investors supplied a net $80 billion in new money last year, but the Bank notes that such expensive borrowing risks deepening medium term distress.