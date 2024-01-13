W’Bank Partners Sokoto On $24M Lugu Dam Repair Works

The World Bank in collaboration with Sokoto State Government have commenced the reconstruction works on Lugu Dam at the cost of over $24 million in Wurno Local Government Area of the state. The Commissioner of En- vironment, Alhaji Nura Shehu Tangaza confirmed the development, saying Lugu Dam which was washed away by floods in 2010 is being reconstructed and will be put into use soon.

According to him, the state government is committing about $2 million in the planting of the plantation and proposed to sink about 23 boreholes within the dam in addition to fencing of plantation to ensure security of the Dam. The first stage of the plantation contract was awarded in September to October 2023 while the second stage was awarded in December 2023 at the cost of $ 1.5 million.

The commissioner stated that the total contract sum for the repairs of the dam is over $24million. Tangaza said the implementation of the project is a collaborative effort between the World Bank and the state Government. Under the scope of the project, the World Bank is sponsoring the project while the state government would pay the counterpart funding.

The funding is based on the loan the state government received from the World Bank in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He stated that already, the state government has secured the bank’s approval to com- mence construction as a result of a series of meetings held between Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the officials of the World bank.

To actualise the project, he said the state government has since advertised it based on the global standard international community bidding documents to the interested companies.

“A research conducted recently reveals that there are over 3,000 farmlands around the dam and going by the research indices, at least a household who is having a farmlands around the dam may have one or two wives with children solely to earn a living through the dam.

“So that is the estimate we gave to the World Bank and we are able to convince them that a good number of people are going to benefit from the project,” the commissioner said.

He further added that “We held a series of meetings with local communities and conducted training of people and explained to them that the dam and project belongs to them not the government alone and they are expected to ensure the security of the project and do whatever they can do to achieve the necessary goals of the project.