W’Bank: Nearly 50m People In West Africa, Others May Face Food Insecurity

The World Bank has projected that nearly 50 million people in West and Central Africa could face food insecurity during this year’s lean season from June to August 2025.

The Bretton Woods institution, which disclosed this in its Food Security Update February 2025, said food security continues to be alarming in most lowincome countries, particularly in Africa.

It pointed out that conflicts and climate change continue to be the main drivers of food insecurity. It said that since the last update, agricultural and export price indices have risen, closing at three per cent and six per cent higher, respectively, adding that the cereal price index closed at the same level.

The report cited the February 2025 edition of the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS) Market Monitor, which shows that international prices for crops (wheat, maize, rice, and soybeans) remain lower than a year ago, except for maize that reached a 15-month high because of supply limitations.

According to the report, the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Food Price Monitoring and Analysis, indicated that coarse grain prices exhibited mixed month-on-month trends in countries of the Sahel and along the Gulf of Guinea in December 2024 and January 2025, although in several countries in the subregion, coarse grain prices were higher than during the same period last year.

It noted that in Mali, for example, wholesale sorghum prices in January 2025 were generally 10 per cent to 25 per cent higher than year-earlier levels, and millet prices were 15 to 45 per cent higher, mainly reflecting high transport costs, conflict-related market disruptions, and production shortfalls in the 2024 cereal harvest in several areas.

Similarly, in Burkina Faso, wholesale sorghum and millet prices were up to 55 per cent higher on a yearly basis in most monitored markets, except for a few markets where the year-onyear increase in millet prices was more pronounced.

While 281 million people globally experienced acute food insecurity in 2023, humanitarian aid to food sectors declined by 30 per cent compared to 2022, the report said, adding that this is despite a long-term trend in assistance which showed a 6 per cent increase since 2016.

In its latest Global Economic Prospects report (January 2025), the World Bank warned of prolonged economic stagnation, with global growth projected to remain at 2.7 per cent through 2026.

Although this signals some stability, it falls short of driving meaningful poverty reduction or tackling rising food and nutrition insecurity in low-income countries.

The report underscored how persistent challenges—high inflation, mounting debt, and trade disruptions—are exacerbating food insecurity for the world’s most vulnerable.

