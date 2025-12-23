W’Bank Hails Spesse Certification Exams, Insists On Credibility, Transparency

The World Bank has lauded the Sustainable Procurement, Environmental and Social Standards Enhancement (SPESSE) Environmental Node for commencing professional certification examinations.

It described the move as a significant step in strengthening standardsbased practice in Nigeria. The Bank said the development represents a critical milestone, marking the transition of the SPESSE Project from largely theoretical capacity building to the practical implementation of professional certification anchored on recognised standards.

According to the World Bank, the certification was a key outcome of the recently concluded Implementation Support Mission on the SPESSE Project, which took place between November and December.

As part of the mission, the World Bank delegation undertook a focused visit to the SPESSE Environmental Node, hosted by the Environmental Assessment Department of the Federal Ministry of Environment.

Receiving the Task Team on behalf of the Environmental Node, the Director of the Environmental Assessment Department, Mrs Rofikat Odetoro, reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to developing certification systems under SPESSE that were credible, transparent and institutionally sustainable.