W’Bank Country Director Inaugurates Borno Govt’s Legacy Projects

The World Bank Country Director in Nigeria, Mr Mathew Verghis, has inaugurated schools, roads projects executed by the Borno State Government in Maiduguri the state capitol.

The projects commissioned were Maimusari Junior Secondary School, Mairi, Maimusari Primary School and Command Secondary School, West End Flyover, and some road projects in Maiduguri.

Speaking shortly after commissioning of some projects in Maiduguri, yesterday, the Country Director, Mr Verghis described the new school as a symbol of hope and resilience, stressing that education has always been part of Borno’s rich history dating back to the Kanem-Borno civilization.

Verghis assured that the World Bank would continue to support the state in rebuilding its education sector, adding that it was an honour to visit Borno State for the first time, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Country Director said the new school sends a strong message that every child’s future matters, including girls and children affected by conflict and that that education remains the most reliable path to shared prosperity and peaceful development.

He commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his leadership and reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to working with Borno State and Nigeria.

Also, Zulum thanked the World Bank for its strong partnership and continued support to the state in its post insurgency recovery and development. Zulum affirmed that Borno had faced serious challenges due to insurgency, displacement and recent flooding, which destroyed many schools and public facilities.