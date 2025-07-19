W’bank Boosts Employment In Nigeria, Others

The World Bank, on Friday, announced that it is strengthening its procurement requirements to help address jobs challenges across developing countries, including Nigeria, by requiring companies working on its funded projects to include local labour participation in civil works contracts.

In a press release obtained by Saturday Telegraph, the Bank said that it has introduced new rules which require companies bidding on international civil works contracts such as construction and maintenance of transportation and energy infrastructure to ensure that 30 per cent of labour cost is local.

According to the Washington-based multilateral institution, the goal of the new rules is to boost domestic job creation and skills development.

Specifically, it said that: “These changes apply to civil works contracts subject to competitive international procurement, starting September 1, 2025.

“Employing local labour contributes to income generation within communities, allowing people to better support their families, build knowledge and skills, and reinvest in the local economy.

“Public infrastructure projects can be an especially powerful instrument for job creation. With 1.2 billion young people projected to enter the workforce in emerging economies over the next decade, this enhanced focus on job generation through the procurement process will help deepen the impact of the World Bank’s financing,” the statement said.

Commenting on the new rules, Vice President for Operations Policy and Country Services at the World Bank, Gallina Vincelette, said: “This new requirement underpins our commitment to job creation.

“By prioritising the use of local labour in World Bank-funded projects, we not only creating immediate employment opportunities for people in our client countries but also invest in the long-term potential of local communities. This approach helps build a skilled and better-equipped workforce and strengthens local economies.”

In March this year, the World Bank introduced measures that were designed to deliver better outcomes in the procurement process by attracting highly qualified bidders and innovative solutions in Bank-financed investment projects.

The measures included a stronger focus on quality in bid evaluation, ensuring that life-cycle costs, innovation, sustainability and other quality attributes, including local job creation, are given adequate weight in the evaluation of high-value contracts.