Waziri-Azi: GBV’s Not Just Women’s Issue But Human Rights Crisis

I n recent years, the term “social justice” has become just as prominent as “human rights. It’s essentially a concept of fairness within a society. That applies to fairness in wealth, opportunities, basic needs, and more.

It is on this note that Prof Fatima Waziri-Azi, Professor of Public Law, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) and Founder/Team Lead, Safe Haven Foundation whose professional career has been dedicated to safeguarding the human rights of the marginalised by undertaking sustainable institutional reforms that enhance people centred access to justice, speaks on the Power of Youth in Advocacy: Bridging Generations to Combat Gender Based Violence.

Youth Advocacy

“The Power of Youth in Advocacy: Bridging Generations to Combat GBV, is a mandate that tells us two things: first, that silence is complicity; and second, that our most powerful voices belong to the youth; not tomorrow, but today.

“Every significant movement in history has had a heartbeat, and that heartbeat has always been young people. Young voices have always been the spark that ignites reform. Advocacy is not just about passion; it is about being effective. To make an impact, three principles matter – Purpose, Partnerships and persistence,” she said.

She stressed that the world rarely changes after one campaign. It changes because people refuse to give up. “Earlier this year, a 21-year-old survivor of gender-based violence, reached out to my foundation, let’s call her ‘Abigail’. Abigail is bright, and hardworking, but has had a very rough life because she lost her father very young.

She moved from family to family and eventually had to drop out of school in SS2. “After someone she trusted sexually assaulted her, her world fell apart. “For months, she said nothing because she feared that people would blame or disbelieve her.

Then one day, scrolling through Instagram, she stumbled upon a survivor’s story, a young woman, just like her, who had found the courage to speak up and rebuild.

“That post, just one post, gave Abigail the courage to seek help. She reached out, and today she lives in her own home that we rented for her and she is on the path of completing her secondary school education with a full scholarship to any public university of her choice in Nigeria, from an organisation we partner with.

And guess what? We discovered Abigail is a math genius. Who would have known? Why share this story? It reminds us that advocacy is not abstract. It is human. It is real. And sometimes, all it takes to change a life is one voice that refuses to stay silent.”

Human Rights Crisis

Speaking further she said: “Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue. It is a human rights crisis. “It is about the girl in a rural village forced into marriage at 13. The boy shamed into silence after abuse. The woman battered behind closed doors.

And the tragedy is not only in what happens, but in how society responds, often with disbelief, with victim-blaming, or with silence.

That silence is violence too.” Waziri, who was appointed in 2018 to work in the office of former Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and later released in 2021 to go and head the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), informed that globally, one in three women will experience physi

cal or sexual violence in her lifetime, according to UN Women. “That is 736 million women, almost the population of an entire continent. Nigeria’s 2018 Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) found that 9% of women aged 15 to 49 had suffered sexual assault at least once in their lifetime and 31% had experienced physical violence.

More than half of them (55%) who have experienced physical or sexual violence never sought help to stop the violence; for those who did, women’s own families were the most common source of help (73%). Only 1% sought help from doctors or medical personnel, the police, or lawyers.

“Here in Nigeria, we have witnessed heart-breaking cases that remind us of the real faces stolen by genderbased violence. Too often, the fear of not being believed becomes a prison more powerful than the violence itself.

Survivors watch these cases unfold, the slow pace of justice, the excuses, the victimblaming and they learn to stay silent because silence seems safer than speaking out.

“These are not isolated incidents. They are not statistics. They are evidence of a society where gender-based violence is widespread, devastating, and deeply rooted and where too often, justice is delayed or denied.

They remind us why advocacy is urgent, why prevention is necessary, and why we must build a system where survivors can find justice, safety, and dignity without fear.”

Power of Young People

She emphasised that the power of young people is undeniable as the only force strong enough to disrupt GBV is a generation that refuses to inherit silence. “You are changing infrastructure and have redefined activism. You tweet, you post, you create reels; you organise fundraisers, you use humour, art, and storytelling to disrupt harmful narratives.

You have mastered digital advocacy in a way that earlier generations could not imagine. You have courage; you are willing to say what others only whisper and to ask institutions to live up to their own standards.” Waziri- Azi, who founded the Safe Haven Foundation in 2016, an organisation dedicated to the protection of women and children, harped on the need to hold systems accountable.

“Advocacy must move from awareness to accountability. It is not enough to raise issues; we must demand answers. Nigeria has a number of gender-responsive laws, but without implementation these laws remain just paper laws. So, ask questions. Attend public hearings.

Use social media to demand transparency. Hold leaders to their promises. “Advocacy is not just protest; it is persistence. The future we want is one where no girl fears walking home at night, where no boy hides his trauma because society says: ‘Men don’t cry’, and where no survivor is ever silenced.

To get there, we must walk together; government, civil society, media, families, and especially young people. Gender equality should become a culture, not just a goal. It is time to replace apathy with empathy. “Our goal should not be a louder conversation about gender-based violence.

Rather, it should be about fewer cases, faster response, and fairer outcomes: safety, justice, healing, and prevention. To strengthen youth advocacy, I want to leave you with a simple but powerful framework.”

In September 2021, Dr. Waziri-Azi was appointed to head The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP) as Director General and Chief Executive Officer.

NAPTIP is the foremost law enforcement agency in Africa dedicated to tackling issues of human trafficking and Dr. Waziri-Azi has been responsible for changing the narrative of Nigeria as an origin, transit, and destination country for human trafficking and amplified the visibility of NAPTIP and its reporting channels.