Ways And Means: Senate insists on total loan recovery

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee probing the N30 trillion Ways and Means loans to the Federal Government and Anchor Borrowers Programme, yesterday, insisted that the loans must be recovered in full.

This is coming just as the National Assembly extended the implementation of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act from March, 31, 2024 to June, 30.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Isah Jibrin (Kogi East), stated this after the meeting of the Committee with officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

The CBN team, which was led by the Deputy Governor, Corporate Services, Bala Bello, made their presentations on Ways and Means and Anchor Borrowers Scheme.

Senator Jibrin said that the committee was able to extract useful information from them, which would guide their next level of discussion.

He said that the committee had issues with approvals in areas where it was discovered that the CBN governor “unilaterally gave approvals,” which is abnormal to the committee.

“The committee could not get an immediate explanation for that and therefore gave 24 hours to provide the necessary explanation.

“We believe that every approval must be given by the Committee of Governors (COG) i.e. the governor and his deputies. That is the standard rule. Where the governor alone unilaterally gives approval that calls for questioning. I think they will provide answers for us very soon.

“However, the Anchor Borrowers Scheme amounting to N1.1 trillion has an impressive repayment rate of up to 70% performance and the rest 30% of N358 billion are loans given to low income farmers with very high risk,” he said.

Senator Jibrin said that the risk there was that those low income farmers didn’t have what it takes to perform to expectations in terms of “equipment, technical know-how to manage those farms effectively. That is where we are going to have possible problems of loan default of about N358 billion”.

“Therefore, the committee has advised that, to the extent that the loans were processed through the commercial banks, the credit risks lie with the commercial banks, adding that the commercial banks should in turn go after those borrowers to recover their monies.

“We have advised them that they should try into round table discussion with those commercial banks that purportedly guaranteed those loans. To the extent that those loans have been guaranteed and those commercial banks are still in existence, the credit risks lie with the commercial banks and they know what to do.”

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has extended the implementation of the 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Act.

The Senate had earlier extended the life span of the N21.8 trillion 2023 budget from December 31, 2023 to March 31, 2024. The extension of the budget lifespan followed the Second reading of the bill presented by the Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi (Ekiti Central).