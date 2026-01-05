Wayne Rooney: Amorim Hasn’t Earned His Chance

Wayne Rooney has delivered a strong verdict on Ruben Amorim following Manchester United’s decision to sack the Portuguese coach.

Manchester United’s decision to part ways with Ruben Amorim after a string of poor results has drawn a sharp and critical reaction from club legend Rooney.

Amorim was relieved of his duties on Monday, ending a 14-month spell in charge as United struggled in mid-table and frustrations among fans boiled over following a disappointing 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

The Portuguese coach, who joined in November 2024 after a successful stint at Sporting CP, was unable to replicate that success in the Premier League.

Rooney’s Verdict

Even before the sacking was officially announced, Rooney spoke candidly on “The Wayne Rooney Show” podcast, openly questioning Amorim’s authority and criticising his public remarks, leaving little doubt about his assessment of the former manager’s tenure.

“He is not Pep Guardiola. He’s not Jürgen Klopp,” Rooney said.

He added, “He hasn’t got that history or background, so I don’t think he should be speaking with all authority.”

Rooney emphasised that leading a club of Manchester United’s stature demands experience, proven success, and the right managerial pedigree.

“You need to earn the right to dictate exactly what happens in a football club, especially at Man United. If Guardiola comes in, nobody questions what players he wants or the system he uses,” he added.

The former United captain also criticised Amorim’s controversial post-match remark about still having 18 months remaining on his contract.

“Well, I don’t think he’ll have 18 more months if it carries on,” Rooney said bluntly.

Rooney concluded by admitting he was confused by Amorim’s messaging and leadership approach.

“The words he is saying are very confusing to me. He hasn’t got that background or history,” he said.