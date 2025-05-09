Way Out Of Students’ Mass Failure In JAMB Examination

Share

Serious public concerns are being raised over the recent revelations made by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) concerning the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which indicate mass failure as more than 1.5 million out of 1.9 million candidates whose results were released scored below 200.

And a meagre 0.63 % scored 300 and above. Generally, the UTME is graded over 400, with each candidate assessed in four subjects scored at 100 marks each.

A breakdown of the results released by JAMB showed that 983,187 candidates (50.29%) scored between 160 and 199, while 488,197 candidates (24.97%) scored between 140 and 159.

Additionally, 57,419 candidates (2.94%) scored between 120 and 139. According to the results, high performers in contrast were significantly fewer.

In fact, only 4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above, while 7,658 candidates (0.39%) scored between 300 and 319. This brings the total number of candidates who scored 300 and above to 12,414 (0.63%).

A further 73,441 candidates (3.76%) scored between 250 and 299, and 334,560 candidates (17.11%) scored between 200 and 249, the range typically regarded as competitive for many university admissions.

The board also disclosed that of the 40,247 underage candidates who took the exam, only 467 (1.16%) performed well enough to be classified under the “exceptional ability” category.

Obviously, this sordid scenario of the students ‘ poor performance which keeps recurring raises some pertinent questions.

For instance, what are the root causes of the repeated failure decimal as the results of the 2024 UTME are regarded as some of the worst in the history of the annual examination? Also, does Nigeria as a country boast of the recommended teacher-to-students’ ratio?

Is the learning environment clement enough to enhance quality education delivery? Has access to hitech anything to do with the dismal performance?

Answers to these questions are of utmost importance to shape the conversation with regards to how well members of the present generation of Nigerians are being prepared for the future.

Some reasons which are responsible for the recurring failure begin with the inability of the students to strictly adhere to the JAMB’s UTME syllabus.

Research findings indicate that a good number of those who have excelled at the examinations are those who abided by the dictates of the syllabus.

The other factors are the lack of computer knowledge by many of the candidates, the gross lack of training and preparation for the examination due to the low teacher-to-students’ ratio.

Another frictional factor is that of the students’ mass distraction by the overwhelming influence of social media.

Quality time which should have been spent on their studies is wasted chasing the shadows of a frivolous lifestyle.

Beyond academic performance, JAMB expressed concern over various operational challenges encountered during the exam.

According to the board, 97 candidates were caught engaging in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently under investigation for alleged malpractice.

Absenteeism was also notable in this year’s examination, with 71,701 registered candidates failing to show up.

Further analysis showed that a few of the results, including those of blind candidates and others belonging in the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) were still being processed, to be released soon.

Worthy of note is that the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group represents a multidisciplinary group of experts constituted by the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede in 2017.

The objective is in furtherance of his quest for excellence in the administration of UTME and improved access to higher education.

That is particularly to fellow compatriots in Nigeria having one disability or the other. We commend this laudable initiative.

The way forward to improving the students’ performance would involve a holistic approach including parents, proprietors, principals, teachers, educationbased Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and of course, the students themselves.

Of great significance is the urgent need to recruit and train more teachers at the primary and secondary school levels.

For instance, data from the 2022 National Personnel Audit showed 915,593 teachers for 32 million students in primary schools and 416,291 teachers for eight million students in junior secondary schools.

This is a far cry from the UNESCO recommended teacher-tostudents’ ratio of one teacher to 40 students at the secondary school level.

For the recruitment and training of more teachers to succeed, the budgetary allocation to education has to be increased to the recommended 26%.

In fact, it is disheartening that since political independence in 1960 only the then Western Region as led by Chief Obafemi Awolowo has kept to it.

The scandalous situation of the poor performance of students at the UTME virtually on an annual basis should be a clarion call on the public and private sectors, including the Old Students Associations of schools across the country to play their noble parts in the education sector.

That is precisely so through the provision of meaningful assistance to prepare the students for the examinations that would take them to tertiary institutions; to fulfil their academic and career dreams in life.

