WAWUAfrica To Impact African Women In Business Via Digital Platform

In a bid to ensure Africa’s female entrepreneurs significantly contribute to the continent’s economy rapidly, WAWUAfrica, a pioneering digital platform, has officially rolled out a innovative solutions to empower African women professionals, artisans, and entrepreneurs to be heard across the continent as game changers in businesses.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WAWUAfrica, Mrs. Emmanuella Lennox ESQ, disclosed this at the launching of the groundbreaking digital platform ceremony where she stated that the innovative ecosystem provides a safe, inclusive, and supportive space for women to learn, earn, grow, collaborate, and scale their businesses.

Mrs. Lennox explained that Africa’s female entrepreneurs significantly contribute to the economy, yet they face systemic barriers in accessing opportunities, funding, and resources.

She added that WAWUAfrica bridges this gap by integrating faith, innovation, and community support to unlock limitless possibilities for women across the continent.

According to her, WAWUAfrica has partnered with leading institutions to provide women essential resources and support, adding that these collaborations ensure access to learn, earn, grow and connect fulfilling their purposes established in Christ.

She said: “We’re creating a movement where women don’t just survive, they thrive. “This is more than a platform; it’s a sisterhood of unstoppable women rising together.”

However, the platform offers: A Christocentric approach to business, A collaborative marketplace for women to showcase skills, products and services, Legal, health, and regulatory support from key partners,

-Educational development from top local and international training institutes,

Business growth tools and opportunities,

Networking with industry leaders.

The WAWUAfrica boss admitted that

“By leveraging technology, strategic partnerships, and community support, WAWUAfrica is rewriting the story of African women in business.

The platform is poised to make a transformative impact on the lives of women across the continent.