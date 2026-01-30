WAWA Names Adewuyi Grand Patron, As BOI Ex-MD Challenges Women To ‘Aspire For More’

The West Africa Women Association (WAWA), under the auspices of the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS), has honoured a frontline businessman, Chief Moyosore Adewuyi , with the position of its grand Patron.

This is also as the organisation gave other awards to deserving members of the society, including the position of Matron, WAWA Nigeria Chapter to Mrs Oluyomi Ajayi, Matron, WAWA (Northern Cordeinator) to Hajia Mairo Bello, Special Adviser, on Women Integration to Ms Shade Bemtatoum-Young, Special Adviser on Media Services to Alhaji Tajudeen Uzamot and WAWA Ambassador to Amb.

Abdulakeem Majemu. While commending the group for its women focused development across West Africa over the years, Chief Adewuyi urged them to work more at ensuring that more women are projected in business, politics and other areas of life, assuring that he will do his utmost to also back such initiative to ensure that more women are brought to the limelight.

He assured that he will continue to help the body in pushing foer the actualization of its agenda, and also at ensuring more women participation in not only their affairs, but also in national developmental agendas.

Also speaking at the sideline of the event, former Manasging Director and Chief Executive Offier of the Bank of Industry, Mrs Evelyn Oputu, challenged WAWA to talk about themselves, to represent women sufficiently in a manner with confidence that makes people want to know who they are and what they do and also to contribute economically to their own personal well-being and to the well-being of the nation.

“When you begin to contribute to any society, you will be seen. But even where women do a lot, we’re not sufficiently vocal about it. So it will also be part of your responsibility to talk about women when we do well.”

She also challenged women to work on their capacity and self-confidence and aim to be more for themselves, their families and the society. “One of the solutions is for women to understand that they themselves can be something. We are something and we have the capacity.

“After all, we raise the families, we raise the children. If we don’t raise good sons, there are no men. So we don’t see all of those things enough to know what we have in us, the capacity we have, and to use it to improve ourselves first.