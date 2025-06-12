Watson-Jack Sets December Target For Full Digitalization Of Civil Service

Share

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has assured that the civil service would fully digitalize its operations by the end on this year.

She gave this assurance yesterday in Abuja during an interactive session with journalists at the World Press Conference on the Commemoration of the 2025 African Public Service Day and Civil Service Week.

The HCSF disclosed that no fewer than 11 ministries have so far been fully digitalised with others at various levels of becoming paperless in their operations.

She said: “You know, at the beginning of this year, we realised that the strategy plan ends this year, precisely December 31 of this year. And we said to ourselves, we must accelerate the implementation of all the pillars of reform of that plan.

And one of the key pillars of that plan is digitalisation. “And so we are saying to all the MDAs: you have to go paperless, and we are not saying what we are not doing or experiencing.

