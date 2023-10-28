Wato, Nanta Head Nigeria’s Pitch At 2023 Wtm London

Ooni Of Ife Joins Marketing Train

West Africa Travel Organisation (WATO) and the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) will be leading Nigeria’s pitch at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, a leading global tourism market, holding between November 6 and 8, at ExCel Centre, London. Speaking on this development,

WATO’s head and coordinator of the team, Ola Wright, noted arrangement is in top gear to ensure that Nigeria makes an impressive outing at the travel and tourism trade exhibition, with over 185 countries and 4, 000 exhibitors expected to showcase their destinations and businesses to hundreds of trade buyers, suppliers, travel experts and administrators as well as the travelling public.

Wright also disclosed that aside spear heading Nigeria’s pitch at the three days event, WATO is also making a big presence at the exhibition on its own as it will be coordinating the participation by a number of West Africa countries and organisations who are members of the organisation. This is as she said that WATO’s signature event will this year present a more colourful and richer contents, a blend of different tourist offerings from the desti- nations and organisations within WATO.

While NANTA, according to its President, Mrs Susan Akporiaye, the association is pulling all stops to ensure that Nigeria’s pitch at the event makes all the difference as the best offerings from the country would be put on display. To this end, she disclosed that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, will be on the stand as part of the renewed effort to presenting Nigerian tourism to the global audience.

On showcasing the Ooni of Ife at Nigeria’s stand, Akporiaye expressed gratitude to His Royal Majesty, for accepting to graciousgeria’s stand with his majestic splendour to display the cultural beauty and essence of Nigeria as a choice tourist destination. Noting her delight over this development, she said,

‘‘I can imagine the push and shove expected by lovers of Nigerian royalty at the most significant presence of His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II. ‘‘It is going to be the most unprecedented event in the history of Nigeria’s presence at WTM London and a great support and endorsement of NANTA for standing in the gap for Nigeria. Indeed, the world will be excited to meet one of the icons of our revered traditional institutions.”