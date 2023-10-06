Watkins Signs New 5-Year Contract At Aston Villa

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa’s striker, has just signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The forward, who was recalled to the England squad this week, has reportedly signed a five-year deal with Aston Villa. He has scored 50 goals for the club since joining from Brentford in 2020.

He netted 15 times in the league last season to help the West Midlands outfit return to Europe and had been in talks over a new deal for around six months.

Speaking to Villa’s website, Watkins said: “I’m really happy. I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football and I’ve still got a lot to achieve here.

“I feel like I’ve had a really good connection with the fans since I’ve come here. From day one they’ve been really good with me. We’ve had highs and lows but that’s football.

“You can see the direction of the club and I want to be a part of that.”

“We’re only getting started. The boss has been here for a year and you’ve seen the form and progression of players. “There are other levels we can get to. Hopefully, we can push on and get to the Champions League spots that’s the aim.” Boss Unai Emery added: “He is always very demanding, to learn and improve. He is doing that here. “I have been working with him more or less for one year and today is the same as the first day, our method in the training ground.” The 27-year-old has scored seven times this season, including two hat-tricks, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wolves.