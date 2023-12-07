Waterside: Kininso Koncepts fetes audience with riveting, theatrical odyssey

Two friends, Osarume (Moshood Fattah) and Oghenovo (Stanley Okeke), who grew up under the same roof as brothers have killed a chicken which turns out to be the totem of Pa Barclays, a community elder. The man has died and his family will stop at nothing until the culprits die of the same fate as their Father. Oghenovo’s Mother goes to beg the priest and she’s given a choice to pick among thew two brothers, one child to live and one to die.

Meanwhile, growing up in a Christian family, she avoids them from learning the culture. So, what happens? This is the story of ‘Waterside’, a play written and directed by Joshua Alabi, produced by Angela Peters and starring Moshood Fattah from the Far from Home Television series and Stanley Okeke.

‘Waterside’, produced by Kininso Koncepts, unravels the culture of totemism and taboos, plagues in the Niger Delta, and the significance of culture, family, memories, and dreams, delving into historical issues of oil exploitation and struggles of Nigerian youth – unemployment. It is a gripping narrative that transcends the norm, intertwines tradition, technology, and the rich cultural tapestry of the Niger Delta, and takes the audience through various levels of emotion.

Significantly, in this season filled with concerts, film shows, and various events, Kininso Koncepts invites theatre audience in Lagos and its environs to take a refreshing detour from the ordinary and embark on an unparalleled journey with this one-of-a-kind theatrical piece, ‘Waterside’.

The play, which opened last Saturday and Sunday at the Agip Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, and continues this Saturday and Sunday (two shows daily), features two hugely talented and versatile actors – Moshood Fattah and Stanley Okeke who were in their elements as they enact various parts of the story, playing over 10 different characters interchangeably, showcasing high level of versatility.

Set in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, ‘Waterside’ explores its story from the eyes of two main characters through the theme of memory, family, poverty, and childhood but its core concept hinges on the subject of taboos and totemism, forest trees, animism, the links between the sky and earth, symbolism, links between the spiritual world of ancestors and people. Rituals and ceremonies which draw on these symbols often serve to link people with their cultural heritage, as well as their ancestral past. In some cultures, there is a strong belief that a child’s development is closely tied to the growth of a tree. If the tree’s growth declines, people believe that the child’s health is at risk and may call upon a healer for help. When a child falls sick, they are brought to the tree for treatment.

When the tree begins to bear fruit, it is believed that the child has come of age for marriage. In such cultures, there exists a close bond of life and fate between a person and an animal or natural object. This bond is so strong that if one partner is injured, sick, or dies, the other is believed to face the same fate.

There are ideological, mystical, emotional, reverential, and genealogical relationships of social groups or specific persons with animals or natural objects, the so-called totems. People generally view the totem as a companion, relative, protector, progenitor, or helper, ascribe to it superhuman powers and abilities, and offer it some combination of respect, veneration, awe, and fear. Most cultures use special names and emblems to refer to the totem, and those it sponsors engage in partial identification with the totem or symbolic assimilation to it. There is usually a prohibition or taboo against killing, eating, or touching the totem.

Social groups or individuals often have various types of connections with animals or natural objects, referred to as totems. It is ascribed with superhuman powers and abilities and is treated with a combination of respect, veneration, awe, and fear. Most cultures have special names and emblems for their totems, and those associated with them often identify with them or symbolically assimilate them

Kininso, notes Joshua Alabi, is a creative and cultural hub that “aims to inspire greatness and make meaningful statements through storytelling an in-depth research on our culture and traditions. Our goal is to create a unique storytelling performance style that not only entertains, informs and educates but also challenges and transforms the intellectual, social and cultural perspectives of our communities.

Alabi who is a phenomenal director, writer, concept creator, and creative strategist who uses storytelling to create exceptional stories. Hot on the heels of two international awards this year from Germany and the Netherlands, Kininso Koncepts continues to showcase its commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of theatre, media and film.