WaterAid to Lagos: Replicate ‘Sanitation and Hygiene Improvement’ Project to Boost Water Access

…Tasks Ojodu, Ikorodu North LCDAs on Sustainability

WaterAid Nigeria has called on the Lagos State Government to replicate the Sanitation and Hygiene Improvement Project (SHIP), which WaterAid with support from Kimberly Clark Corporation implemented in Ojodu and Ikorodu North Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) Also, WaterAid has urged the leadership of Ojodu and Ikorodu North LCDAs to sustain the gains of the SHIP project. Country Director of WaterAid, Evelyn Mere therefore enjoined the two beneficiary LCDAs i, to demonstrate commitments by sustaining the projects so that all subsequent outcomes will be incremental until “We achieve universal access to water, sanitation and hygiene in both LCDAs.”

The country director of WaterAid made the call during the End- of-Project Meeting for the Kimberly Clark supported SHIP project in Lagos State, which was held in Ikeja, Lagos recently. Mere was represented by Mr. Kola Banwo, head, Policy Strategy and Advocacy, WaterAid Nigeria. Mere said the project involved the rehabilitation of 34 dysfunctional toilet facilities and hand washing stations in primary healthcare centres and schools within Lagos State. “As part of the project’s objectives to strengthen systems, we established and trained Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Committee (WASHCOM) members as local resources to maintain the facilities provided.

Also, in schools we established “Environmental Health Clubs which are currently part of extracurricular activities in 40 schools within the state.” To realise the project’s goal of increasing awareness of safe hygiene behaviour practices among pregnant and breastfeeding mothers as well as children, we undertook hygiene behaviour change campaigns, using WaterAid’s ABCDE approach aimed at changing the setting in people’s minds through cues, games, and takeaways to encourage the practice of good hygiene.”

“We are proud to see that hygiene behaviour change campaigns have been incorporated into antenatal sessions within the healthcare centres where we intervened,” Mere added. The implementation of the project has been on in the last two years. Mere stated that the project focused on improving health outcomes in target communities of the two LCDAs through the provision of decent toilets and handwashing stations complemented with hygiene promotion specifically targeted at pregnant and breastfeeding mothers Mere said, “WaterAid is proud of the milestones and achievements recorded under the project.

This is a demonstration of what commitment and partnership can achieve in the bid to transform lives by making clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene a normal part of daily life for everyone, everywhere.” Monday Johnson, UNICEF WASH specialist, said the approach of WaterAID while discharging its role is to achieve the country goal of SDG 6: ensure access to water and sanitation for all. He noted that the approach shouldn’t be to construct sanitation facilities and leave, but for the beneficiary communities to take ownership of the project.

He reasoned that this approach will pave the way for the sustainability of the project. Madam Helen Aliyu from Ojodu LCDA, affirmed that under the project she was trained on hygiene and sanitation and on the process of stepping down the acquired skill in Ojodu communities where she was variously tagged ‘Mama Hygiene’ by locals. Similarly, Abiodun Idowu from Odonla in Ikorodu North, said the project in his area has paved the way for the people to key into sanitation and hygiene practices.

Dayo Emmanuel, secretary WASH Media Lagos, said the Lagos WASH Media team were equally trained during the project, exposing them to the ABC of sanitation and hygiene. “With the training and field work, members of the WASH media team are able to balance their reports while meeting the expectations of the public, whose desire is to see that the implementing organisations are transparent.