WaterAid, Partners Advocate Collaborations For Water Resources Management, Sustainable Delivery

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world community to mark the 2024 World Water Day, WaterAid Nigeria has highlighted the need for multistakeholder, inter-agency and intergovernmental collaborations for effective water resources management and sustainable water service delivery to the people of Lagos State.

Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere who made the call in a Goodwill message to mark the 2024 World Water Day, has also called for the implementation of the new Lagos State Water, Sanitation and Hygiene policy and the enactment of all required legislations to make the policy operational.

Mere was represented by Mr. Kolawole Bamwo, WaterAid’s head of Policy Advocacy & Communication.

The 2024 World Water Day commemoration, which was held at the Oregun Junior High School, Oregun in Lagos yesterday, was organised by WaterAid Nigeria in partnership with the Lagos State Government and the PepsiCo Foundation.

The event brought together representatives of five secondary schools including Agidingbi Junior and Senior Grammar Schools, Oregun Junior and Senior High Schools, among others. Students from the various schools engaged in debates, singing and dancing competitions which highlighted the importance of water and the need to conserve the life-saving resource.

The high point of the activities was the presentation of prices to the students who emerged as winners of the competition.

A popular actor and film director, Ariyon Bakare was also on ground, presenting gifts to some of the students as well as creating fun for their merriment.

The commemoration of the World Water Day marked on March 22, is set aside, every year for reflection on the critical importance of safe water and the need for collective action in providing it in a sustainable manner.

Mere said, “This year’s theme ‘Water for Peace’ reminds us of the relationship between water and peace.”

Also, the effect of climate change on ground and surface water, including watersheds and river basins is being highlighted.

“This impacts on water availability for crop and livestock farming, fuelling displacements, migration, altering population patterns and generating conflicts and threatening the peace and security of communities.”

According to the country director of WaterAid Nigeria, the impact on water quality and water supply and the attendant effect on people’s access to sanitation and ability to practice hygiene is also becoming increasingly prominent.

According to Mere, the World Water Day initiative aligns with WaterAid’s mission; “to transform the lives of the poorest and most marginalised people by expanding and improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene in consonance with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6.

In Nigeria, only 10 per cent of the population has access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene services, meaning, 185 million people lack access to these basic life-saving services, according to the 2021 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping Survey-WASHNORMS.

Similarly, in Lagos State, only about 55 per cent of household members use safely managed water supply services. “These are largely through self-service with limited supply from the public utility,” which warrants indiscriminate drilling of boreholes, and unregulated access to aquifers.

Mere lamented that these actions can endanger future access to water and endanger community peace and citizens’ well-being.

Nevertheless, Mere said, “WaterAid Nigeria, with support from her partners, including, Cummins, PepsiCo, the LatterDay Saints Charity, Armani, Microsoft, Kimberly Clerk, and the Caterpillar Foundation continues to support Lagos State in increasing access to water in schools, healthcare centres and communities.

“The intervention through the Resilient Water Accelerator is directly focused on climate resilience and will contribute immensely to the threat posed by climate change.”

She urged Lagos State to sustain the support, take ownership and replicate “what we do in multiple places”.

Mere noted that the pressure on water sources and the implication of water availability for agricultural, industrial, and domestic uses further threaten food security and livelihoods. “The impacts of climate change are affecting different communities in different ways and constituting a threat to the wellbeing and existence of citizens and communities. Lagos is prone to flooding and saline intrusion which are threats to water quality and community stability.”

The Principal of Oregun Junior High School, Adesola Omowunmi Ajimuda in her welcome address, described the 2024 World Water Day programme as a laudable initiative.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Mr Ali Balogun, represented by Olufemi Ashaolu, requested that a special grant be given to Lagos based on the large number of people trooping into the state, thereby putting pressure on its limited resources including water. He urged everyone to be friendly to water so as to avoid wastage, adding that water availability encourages pupils to attend schools.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Engr. Lekan Adegbite, represented by Engr. James Oyedele, advocated for resource balance to ensure peaceful coexistence among the general population. “There’s a need for everyone to unite on the issue of water for a prosperous future.” He added, “Let water remain the point of unity.”

Vice chairman 1, Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), Lagos State Chapter, Michael Mary Oye, who is also the managing director/CEO of Stellar Water, commended the authority of Oregun Junior High School for their efforts in keeping the school premises clear from plastic pollution.

According to her, one of the key ways to promote peace is by preserving the planet’s most precious resource – water. In this regard, she noted that the role of governments and individuals is crucial.-