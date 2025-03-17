WaterAid, Others Advocate Sustainability Of WASH Facilities

Share

The Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere has urged the Lagos State Government, particularly Ojodu and Ikorodu North Local Council Development Authorities (LCDAs) to maintain and sustain Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), facilities provided by WaterAid Nigeria with the support of Kimberly Clark in Ojodu and Ikorodu North.

Making the call during the Integrated Hygiene and Health Project (I-HHP) close-out workshop which was held in Ikeja, Lagos, Mere advised the benefitting LCDAs and the state to use the model WASH facilities as the standard in government interventions.

WaterAid Nigeria country director, who was represented Kolawole Banwo, WaterAid head of advocacy and communications, emphasised that WaterAid interventions act as influencers for government to do the right thing in ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and sanitation in the state in line with global best practices.

“Stakeholders should stop asking for more like Oliver twist; what WaterAid Nigeria has provided should be used as a model of standard which is inclusive and government should use its funds to replicate such as not waiting for WaterAid or other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to be doing more interventions in the state.

“It is the sole responsibility of the government. What WaterAid Nigeria has done is to show government that it is doable and the standard should be followed and maintained in line with international standards.”

The close-out programme was also an occasion to appreciate and award beneficiary LCDAs for their impact and reception of the projects, while urging them to sustain same as well as build on the facilities on ground.

The Deputy Director, Water Resources at the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Akinwunmi Babatunji commended WaterAid Nigeria and Kimberly-Clark for their unwavering commitment and dedication to improving access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene in the state.

However, he said what should determine the success of the projects in both Ojodu and Ikorodu North LCDAs is the sustainability of the various facilities by the beneficiaries.

According to him, what should naturally follow is the demonstration of commitment to sustain the various facilities especially in the face of the close out programme.

“How will we sustain what’s on ground? “We need to show these are what we have on ground to sustain the WASH facilities,” he told the management of Ojodu and Ikorodu North LCDAs.

“The Project Manager, Grace Uwadiale, who noted that WaterAid Nigeria has also built capacity of relevant personnel in different agencies and ministries, urged the beneficiary LCDAs and other stakeholders’ to cascade the knowledge gained to those at the grassroots so as to promote the five key hygiene behaviours, which will subsequently reduce the spread of infections and diseases.

While reeling out the success stories and challenges of the project, Uwadiale said two Primary Health Centers in Ojodu and Ikorodu North were rehabilitated to standards with solar powered borehole and water tanks in each LCDA to cater for the needs of residents using the facilities, with a call on relevant authorities to replicate such projects in other locations.

“Our interventions have impacted over pregnant women and others in the two LCDAs; we urged them to maintain and sustain the facilities as well as replicate such standards in other PHCs in their local governments.”

She however appealed to the media to give WaterAid Nigeria more visibility by reporting its activities and interventions in communities and promote the five key hygiene behaviour campaigns so that it becomes an household campaign to drive home the messages more for improve healthcare and hygiene practices at the grassroots.”

Among those present at the occasion are the Chairman Community Development Committee Ikorodu North LCDA, Adeniran Ogunbanwo and his counterpart in Ojodu LCDA, Segun Fayemi from Ojodu LCDA.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

