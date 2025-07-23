WaterAid Nigeria, Lagos Champion ‘End Open Defecation’ Campaign In Ikorodu

In a major step towards promoting hygiene, environmental sustainability and improved public health, WaterAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Lagos Waste Forum and the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, will flag off a bold new campaign to End Open Defecation (EOD) and promote a Clean Lagos tomorrow, Thursday, July 24, 2025.

The event, which will take place at the Musical Village on Awolowo Road, Ikorodu, is a call to action for residents, local leaders, and stakeholders to unite in the mission of eradicating open defecation (OD) across Lagos.

It will be held under the distinguished chairmanship of Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State.

Adding prestige to the initiative, wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the First Lady of Lagos State, will grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour. Her presence signals the administration’s deep commitment to safeguarding the health and dignity of Lagosians, particularly women and children who are disproportionately affected by poor sanitation.

The campaign is anchored on the belief that access to clean and safe sanitation is a basic human right, and it supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), which aims to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Open defecation continues to pose serious health risks, contributing to the spread of waterborne diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea, especially among vulnerable populations. By addressing these issues through community-driven awareness, improved sanitation infrastructure, and behaviour change strategies, the EOD campaign seeks to enhance the well-being of families, reduce environmental pollution, and foster a cleaner, healthier Lagos.

The event is expected to draw community leaders, sanitation advocates, environmental health experts, non-governmental organisations, and residents of Ikorodu and beyond, as they join forces to usher in a new era of environmental hygiene.

Ultimately, the campaign serves as a rallying cry to end the practice of open defecation—not only in Lagos but across Nigeria—thereby contributing to global efforts for equitable sanitation and a cleaner planet.