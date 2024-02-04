Water Therapy for the Hot Weather

The weather is getting hotter, even the little showers of rain brings more heat and humid weather. This is the time to practice the water therapy more. Aside drinking water first thing in the morning, which the main water therapy, it is important to keep yourself hydrated by drinking more water. Water Therapy involves drinking 1.5 liters of pure drinking water (room temperature) when you wake up in the morning. This must be done before eating or drinking anything. Before even brushing your teeth.

And then try not to eat or drink anything for at least, 30 mintues afterwards. Water therapy presents the best advantages of making drinking enough water your best friend. In this humid weather, drinking enough water replaces the fluids one looses through perspiration (sweating) keeps one hydrated. Water therapy is a complete cleansing therapy and the benefits are amazing. Here are some of them.

Detoxifying Water

has an amazing detoxifying effect on you as it easily flushes out toxins and maintains the pH balance of your body. It also improves your kidney functions by diluting toxins, making them easier for the kidney to process.

Skin Cleanser

As the toxins are eliminated from your body, you will find that your skin and hair will acquire a glow that you would never have seen before. It also clears acne and blemishes.

Promotes Weight Loss

Adequate water intake not only improves digestion but also regulate your appetite. Often, you misinterpret your body’s signals of thirst for hunger and end up overeating. Water therapy helps you meet your body’s water requirement more effectively, thereby preventing you from eating more food than you need. Additionally, drinking water aids in new cell generation leading to muscles growth and weight loss.

Cures Constipation

When you practice water therapy, you ready your stomach to fully absorb all the nutrients from food you eat through the day. This leads to the proper breakdown and digestion of food, making bowel movements easier and thereby preventing bloating and constipation.

Disease Prevention

Water therapy alleviate diabetes, hypertension, asthma, piles, kidney stones, headache, body aches, arthritis, fast heartbeat, epilepsy, excess fat, bronchitis, TB, meningitis. It also prevent kidney, liver and bladder diseases. All eyes diseases, all womb, cancer and menstrual disorders and all ear, nose and throat diseases

Start practicing Water Therapy today!