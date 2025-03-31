Water Scarcity: Lagos Residents Call On Gov’t Intervention

Share

Lagos residents in Yaba, Lekki, Akowonjo, Igando, and Makoko have expressed frustration and concern over the persistent scarcity of potable water in the State, calling on the state government to take immediate action to address the issue.

The residents, who spoke to New Telegraph on Monday, lamented the huge amounts of money they spend on buying water, which has become a lucrative business in the State.

The scarcity of potable water has led to increased household expenditure, with residents relying on sachet water for drinking and borehole water for other domestic uses.

This has not only added an extra financial burden but also posed environmental challenges, such as plastic pollution.

Residents in various parts of the State shared their experiences and frustrations with the lack of access to clean water.

They called on the state government to prioritize the provision of potable water, which is essential for public health and hygiene.

According to Tunji Akintade, a general physician, lack of access to safe water leads to a wide range of health problems, including waterborne diseases, malnutrition, and increased vulnerability to infections.

He emphasized the importance of safe and adequate water for public health, whether it is used for drinking, domestic purposes, or food production.

In response to these concerns, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has assured Lagos residents of a steady water supply by 2027.

Wahab said that the ongoing Adiyan Phase 2 water project, which is expected to produce 70 million gallons of water per day, will help address the State’s water shortage.

While some residents have expressed skepticism about the government’s promise, others have welcomed the initiative.

Ese Ayanwun, a resident of Lekki, lauded the efforts of the local waterworks, which installed a water storage tank in her home, providing her family with a reliable source of clean water.

As the Lagos State Government works to address the water scarcity issue, residents remain hopeful that their concerns will be resolved and they will soon have access to clean and potable water.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

