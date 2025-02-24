Water Scarcity Ends In Lokoja As Ododo Orders Release Of Water

Share

The residents of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital have finally got relief from the long-standing water scarcity, after Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo gave an order for water to be released from the newly rehabilitated old Lokoja Water works.

This move marks a significant step towards addressing the water crisis that has plagued the state capital for years.

Carrying out the directive, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Yahaya Danladi Farouk, led a team of water engineers to go round the streets of Lokoja to ensure water runs in every household.

The water which was released from Tank B to run through the newly laid pipes, was a test-run in order to identify possible bursts from the old pipes for onward repair.

The released water was designed to run from the Tank B to Army Barrack through traditional areas to the new market and Polytechnic, for the first time after many years of neglect.

Speaking with Journalists during the inspection, Farouk said it is the determination of Governor Ododo led administration to ensure water runs through every pipe in the state capital.

While expressing disappointment over the lack of maintainance culture of government infrastructures among communities, the commissioner said most of the pipes that got broken as a result of water pressure, will immediately be fixed.

“This is why we have embarked on the inspection tour, to identify broken pipes due to water pressure and we have taken stock of them for onward repair.

“Challenges were recorded and necessary actions will be taken by the grace of God,” he added.

He added that the Government has intensified efforts to improve portable water supply through strategic upgrades and rehabilitation of key infrastructure in Lokoja, metropolis, with daily production now doubled to 2 million liters from the initial one million litres per day steady water distribution is becoming a reality.

Farouk however, urged residents to maintain their household connections to sustain the progress.

According to him, Governor Ododo has prioritized water supply solutions, directing the upgrade of the Old Lokoja Waterworks while plans for rehabilitating the flood-damaged Greater Lokoja Waterworks progress.

