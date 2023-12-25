Water, roads top Enugu’s priority projects

Roads and water top the priorities of Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

The Commissioner for Budget and Planning Chris-Roberts Ozongwu said during a recent budget breakdown out of N521.5 billion estimates, N414.3 billion and N107.2 billion were approved for capital and recurrent expenditure respectively.

The total expected revenue for 2024 is N372.7billion made up of Federation Accounts Allocation of N120billion and internally generated revenue (IGR) of N252.7billion.

However, tax revenue is expected to form N58.193 billion of the IGR, coming second to N129.3 billion expected from general sales.

However, the Internal Revenue Service Chairman Emmanuel Nnamani promised that tax would not be increased.

He said pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax, withholding tax and others collectable from individuals and companies will not be increased but the state would expand the net “global coverage” to areas that the state has not been collecting tax or revenue before now.

Nnamani said: “For instance, anybody who owns a shopping plaza will pay 10 per cent of the rent; landlords will also pay 10 per cent of rent. Many people have never paid land rent, which is a land use charge.”