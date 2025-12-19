Water Resources Ministry Transitions To Paperless Record Systems

The Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation on Friday said that it has fully complied with the government’s policy of making the civil service records management paperless.

The Minister, Prof. Joseph Utsev, at the launch in Abuja, said the deployment of the digital system in the Ministry goes beyond mere digitisation, but creates a more efficient platform for productivity.

Utsev noted that moving from paper-based operations to a smart, integrated, and technology-driven work environment would help with efficient data management, proper technical documentation, and streamlined workflows.

He added that such digital infrastructure was essential for effective governance in a highly technical Ministry such as Water Resources and Sanitation.

According to the Minister, “ the system will enhance productivity, preserve institutional memory, reduce operational costs, and strengthen transparency and accountability in decision-making processes across the Ministry”.

Also speaking, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, while launching the digital platform, described “ the initiative as a bold and transformative step in public administration.

She noted that the Ministry’s mandate directly impacts every Nigerian household through water supply, sanitation, irrigation, river basin development, hydrology, and climate resilience programmes”.

Walson-Jack explained that the 1GOV ECM enables secured digital records management, automated workflows, electronic approvals, real-time collaboration, and interoperability across Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

She added “ that the deployment aligns with the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (2021–2025) and the Federal Government’s directive for the full digitalisation of work processes by the end of December 2025”