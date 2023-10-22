Water Resources Minister Sympathizes With Benue Tribal Leader Over Wife’s Death

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev has sympathized with President General Benue’s socio-cultural organization, the Mzough-U-Tiv, Retired Controller of Prisons Iorbee Ihagh over the sudden death of his wife, Mrs Victoria Ashi Ihagh JP.

Professor Utsev said he received the news of the death of Chief (Mrs) Ihagh with a rude shock especially when the deceased has been hale and hearty all the while until her moment of death.

According to the Minister, the death of Chief Mrs Victoria has come at a time when her wise counsel was most needed by her immediate family in particular and the Tiv nation in general.

Prof. Utsev, in a statement by his Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Terhemen Oraduen, described the deceased as a caring mother who was always concerned about the welfare of her Tiv sons and daughters and a strong pillar to the Ihagh family especially the President General of Mzough-U-Tiv, CP Iorbee Ihagh rtd.

He urged Chief Ihagh not to be weighed down by the demise of his beloved wife but to be consoled that the late Victoria Ashi lived a short but fulfilled life and prayed to God to grant her soul eternal rest.