Water, Power Ministries Sign MoU For Hydropower, Irrigation Devt

Share

The Federal Ministries of Water Resources and Sanitation, and Power have signed a Memorandum of Understanding( MoU) for the development of Hydropower for irrigation to improve food security across the country.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two Ministries, was said to be for the implementation of hydropower component of the Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) Project.

It was learnt that the SPIN project would be financed by the World Bank to enhance access to water, particularly for underserved communities across the nation.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, said his ministry was seeking for the collaboration with relevant agencies of government to boost it’s efforts to the provision of potable drinking water, while also improving food production and general agricultural output.

Utsev noted that, “the objective of the MoU is to enhance water security in Nigeria by improving the resilience and management of water resource infrastructure, with a specific focus on irrigation systems, hydropower, and dam safety.

“The MoU also aims to promote institutional collaboration and capacity building to support water-efficient and climate-resilient food and energy production.

” This collaboration underscores the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable development by integrating water resource management and renewable energy solutions to address critical challenges in agriculture and power infrastructure”.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, disclosed that the signing of the SPIN agreement further demonstrates the Federal government’s unwavering commitment to the continued growth and development of hydropower in the country.

Adelabu noted that, ” the pivotal role of hydropower in powering the nation’s economy and supporting its energy needs. Particularly hydropower, is crucial for ensuring long-term energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering economic prosperity for future generations”.

He added, ” that the 2023 Electricity Act, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has opened new opportunities for state governments and the private sector to invest in the power sector”.

Share

Please follow and like us: