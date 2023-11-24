Water: LG Chair Begins Construction Of 150 Boreholes In Ebonyi Communities

…pays patients bills

The Chairman of Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, Chief Ajah Chinonso has commenced construction of 150 boreholes across the LG to ensure availability of water.

This was as he visited many indigent patients in the hospitals across the local government and paid their hospital bills.

Ajah said he decided to construct the boreholes not because there was water scarcity in the Local Government but to ensure that his name was written in the water sector in the area.

He revealed that while some of the boreholes would be powered by solar, some would be manual.

He noted that he paid the hospital bills of many patients in the hospitals which gulped millions of naira to celebrate his birthday and ameliorate their suffering.

The council Chairman opined that over 300 widows in the local government area were receiving monthly salaries from the local government, adding that next month, he will flag off the construction of 16 units 2 and 3-bedroom bungalows for widows in the local government.

“Ajah said “We are digging 150 boreholes in Ohaozara local government and we are kicking it off today. There is water in Ohaozara local government but I think it is necessary to have other waters in my name and we are determined to do it.

“Some of the boreholes will be powered by solar while some will be manual but in all, it will be 150 boreholes.

“The boreholes we are starting their construction are based on the People’s Charter of Needs manifesto of His Excellency our dear Governor and I want to follow his footsteps because he has done a lot.

“From the few months he has been in the office, he has done a lot for the state and if not him, we will not be able to be doing all these things that we are doing.

“I visited various hospitals in my local government to celebrate with indigent patients to know what their bills look like so that we can help them to pay the bills.

“We have also declared monthly visits to the hospitals and we will be paying the bills of the indigent patients every month we visit them.

“We will be visiting hospitals every month to make sure that we take care of those who cannot pay their hospital bills.

“By next month, we kick off construction of 16 units of 2 and three-bedroom bungalows for widows across Ohaozara local government which we will build and furnish them with solar lights. Already, we have over 300 widows we are paying salaries every month and I am grateful to God for what we have been able to do”.