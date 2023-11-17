Water Hyacinth: Boat Operators In Dilemma As NIWA’s Facility Breaks Down

Boat operators and passengers are facing hard times in some parts of Lagos over water hyacinth challenge. This situation has been made worse and remedy not in sight shortly as the machine deployed by National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to weed out the plants is not functioning. NIWA had said it deployed massive swamp devil machines to attack and clear pervasive water hyacinth vegetation clogging navigable water channels in the Ebute areas of Ikorodu in Lagos state.

Findings, however, revealed that the machine deployed was not working. The weed removal, which is a direct and proactive response by the authority, was initiated strategically to keep Lagos waterways free from encumbrances. But voyagers said that in the last one month, there had been fear over safe navigation. A boat user, Mr Emmanuel Adigun, who lives in Ikorodu and works in Marina Lagos, explained that the machine was working when it was first deployed to clear the weeds.

He, however, allegd that the machine had parked up as it remains on the spot for close to a month now. He further alleged that this had impeded boating and fishing activities in the lagoon. Also, a water user, Mr Samuel Appah, confirmed that the machine was not working despite money released by the government for its maintainance on weekly basis. He said: “As a result of the above, the government has suspended loading of boats from government jetty.

Private operators now operate at a makeshift jetty around Majidun, which is very dangerous for the operators and commuters. When contacted, NIWA Lagos Area Manager, Engr Sarat Lara Braimah, declined to react to messages sent to her. It would be recalled that the Lagos office of the authority suspended all boat operations to the Ikorodu ferry terminal following persistent surge of water hyacinth constituting a grave danger for boat operations along the corridor.

Braimah gave the directive in a release. She said the immediate suspension of boat operations to and from the Ikorodu ferry terminal was to avoid a breakdown of boat engines and mishaps resulting from the water hyacinth now constituting a huge danger to navigation in the area. Braimah directed all registered boat operators to relocate all operational activities to Majidun.

She said this alternative route would subsist until a safe and navigable passage way to the Ikorodu terminal is found and approved by the inland waterways agency. The Ikorodu chapter Chairman, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria ( ATBOWATON), Mr Mojofodun Olusoji, had mandated boat operators to effectively enforce compliance to the directive in Ikorodu area.

Also, NIWA had detailed its Marine Safety Corps and Police Command to cordon off areas in Ikorodu impacted by the surging water hyacinth. “We are not taking chances at all with this water hyacinth which presents an unusual stubborn resistance and rebound despite our sustained efforts to check its menace,” NIWA said.