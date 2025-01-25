Water Crisis: UNIBEN VC, Students Hail LG For Landmark Solar Borehole Project

Share

In tackling the water crisis at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), LG Electronics donated the first-ever solar-powered borehole to the institution, marking a significant step toward sustainable water supply and energy efficiency on the campus.

The borehole, powered entirely by solar energy, is expected to provide clean and uninterrupted water to thousands of students and staff, reducing the university’s reliance on the national grid and cutting down utility costs.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the project, with university officials, LG representatives, student leaders, and hostel residents in attendance; Corporate Marketing Manager, LG Electronics Nigeria, Mr. Paul Mba, emphasised the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainable development in Nigeria.

He said: “At LG Electronics, we believe in using technology to improve lives. This solar-powered borehole is not just about providing water; it’s about creating a sustainable future where renewable energy plays a key role in meeting basic needs. We are proud to support UNIBEN in this initiative.”

Noting that UNIBEN is the first university in Nigeria to receive such a donation from the firm, he added, “I hope it will be maintained so that incoming students will enjoy the facility.

This initiative aims to provide sustainable water access for the entire campus community, fostering a healthier and more productive environment.

“By ensuring proper maintenance, we can set a precedent for future projects that prioritize sustainability and support the growth of educational institutions across the region.”

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, expressed gratitude for the donation, highlighting its significance in addressing the campus’ water supply challenges.

The Vice-Chancellor, represented by the Chairman of the Security Committee, UNIBEN, Prof. Fred Ekhaise, said: “This project is a game-changer for our university community.

“Access to clean water is essential for both academic and residential life, and having a solar-powered solution ensures reliability while promoting environmental responsibility. We deeply appreciate LG Electronics for this generous contribution.

“Like Oliver Twist wanting more, I urge LG to extend its support to other hostels by providing solar-powered boreholes to address the pressing water challenges faced by students. Reliable access to clean water is essential for their health, hygiene, and overall well-being, yet many hostels struggle with inconsistent supply.

“By investing in solar-powered boreholes, LG can offer a sustainable solution that ensures uninterrupted access to safe water while also promoting environmental responsibility. This initiative will not only improve students’ living conditions but also enhance their academic experience by eliminating one of the many challenges they face daily.”

The students also welcomed the initiative, praising the positive impact it will have on their daily lives.

The Student Union Government(SUG) President, Agboola Israel Timilehin noted that water shortages had been a persistent challenge on campus.

He stated: “We often struggle with water supply, especially during peak hours. This borehole will make a huge difference, and the fact that it runs on solar energy means we won’t have to worry about power outages affecting water availability.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Dean of Students’ Affairs, Prof. Clement Ighodaro, thanked the management of LG Electronics for this great gesture and appealed to the students to appreciate the opportunities provided to them.

He encouraged all to take full advantage of the resources available, emphasizing the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving their academic and personal goals.

Prof. Ighodaro concluded by asking LG Electronics to continue their support in the future, as such partnerships significantly enhance the learning environment.

