Water Contamination: Abia Sets Up Emergency Mgt Team In Ukwa Community

A high-powered emergency management team headed by the Commissioner for Petroleum and Minerals Resources, Prof Joel Ogbonna, has been constituted to manage the contamination of the source of drinking water of the people of Ohanso in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State.

The team, according to the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, has the mandate to provide potable water to the people to avert possible disease outbreaks from contamination.

Kanu revealed that the contamination was caused by hydrocarbons from oil and gas exploration in the area, which is harmful to human health if ingested, but assured it would be investigated by the State Ministry of Health to ascertain the extent of danger posed to the health of the indigenes of the community and how they may have been adversely affected by ingesting through the water they drink.

“This remedial and immediate action by the state government underscores the compassionate governance style and philosophy of the state government to provide immediate solutions to communities that are under danger in any way or form,” Prince Kanu stated.

The Information boss also provided an update on road construction and rehabilitation, saying the road projects were continuing unabated, with direct-labour activities in 55 locations, and five direct-labour road projects completed during the period under review by the Ministry of Works.

Prince Okey Kanu declared that the State Executive Council has approved the mandatory wearing of traditional outfits by the members of the State Executive Council on every first Monday of the month and wearing of the traditional outfit by the civil servants every Friday as a way of promoting the locally made traditional outfits and showcasing the indigenous craftsmanship as well as a means of bridging the cultural gap while stimulating the sense of pride of the Igbo identity.

He acknowledged the commitment of HSI Energies, the company behind the Modular Refinery project at the Abia Industrial and Innovation Park, AIIP.

Contributing, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Mineral Resources and team lead of the water contamination emergency team, Professor Joel Ogbonna, explained that the decision to provide potable water for the people followed “Reports that a man who dug a borehole in the area discovered a substance suspected to be crude oil, which contaminates the drinking water.”

He noted that further investigation revealed that the water currently being consumed by residents was contaminated, prompting the state government to set up a committee for a detailed inquiry and provision of portable water for the people concerned.