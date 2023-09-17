Watch Your Fruit!

“Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit.” Matthew 12:33 Jesus shares an analogy of a fruit tree to show the relationship between a man’s words and his heart.

He tells the Pharisees that their words are evil because their heart is evil. Read v 34-37. The tree Jesus describes is a fruit tree. Each tree is known by the kind and quality of the fruit it produces. If the tree produces good fruit, the tree is good.

If the tree produces bad fruit, the tree is bad. But the tree is the producer of and is therefore the cause of the fruit, not the other way around. We either praise or blame the tree for the quality of its fruit. If someone desires good fruit, he will have to first make the tree good.

It would be futile to try to make the tree good by improving its bad fruit. In this analogy, the tree is a man’s heart, and the analogy of the tree’s fruit are the words that man’s mouth speaks. To speak good words, the heart must be first made good.

The Pharisees had just spoken against the Holy Spirit. And after Jesus finished pointing out the seriousness of this blasphemy, He rebukes them for the evil in their hearts and the carelessness of their words. To make His point and show the relationship between a man’s heart and his words, Jesus draws an analogy.

Either make the tree good and its fruit good, or make the tree bad and its fruit bad; for the tree is known by its fruit. There are three categories of people in life: 1.People bearing good fruit. 2.People bearing bad fruit 3.People bearing no fruit As believers, and based on the scriptures above, we must bear good fruit.

Jesus Christ in the scriptural reference above has mentioned a template for the good fruit we ought to bear-he said, the tree’s (our) fruit are the words that our mouth speaks. To speak good words, our heart must first be made good.

You can’t argue that you have good fruit if it doesn’t reflect in your life. Your good fruit is your good works, manifesting through your words and actions, which in turn are the product of your heart.

What are the fruits expected from us?

“Bring forth therefore fruits meet for repentance:” – Mt.3:8 1.The fruits met for repentance. It’s your life that must change, not your skin. Re- pent literally translates as “to turn away from.” You must examine your actions, recognize that you have gone astray. 2.The fruits of humility: Humility is a launching pad to greatness of all spiritual virtues. Humility is central and pivotal.

Lowliness of mind is key to rising in life. Poverty is not humility, and wealth is not pride. God has his way of humiliating the pride, and exalting the humble. 3.Pray and seek God’s face often: The seekers of God will always be ahead of others. Our dependence on God is expressed on the platform of prayer.

We can only know Him by earnestly seeking Him. Jeremiah 29:13 says: “and ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.” When you seek God, truly, all the blessings of God will be added to you. 4.Turn from your wicked way: Wisdom is key to outstanding existence.

Until you turn, He will not restore you back to your original place or position. Turning from our wicked ways means turning to an obedience-producing love for God. 5.Be committed to His word: Stop worrying about anything; instead, pray about everything.

His word is His will, and His will is our wonders. God, Himself, stands over and watches over His own Word, to make sure it is fulfilled. Lack of commitment in life leads to frustration. You cannot seek God first and lack anything good. It is your addiction to God that qualifies you for addition from God.